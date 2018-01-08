Outside contractor brought in to help Greensboro crews fix water main breaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The city of Greensboro’s Water Resources brought in an outside contractor to help crews with water main breaks on Monday.

The number of breaks in the city since Christmas is up to about 80.

Winston-Salem has had about 25 in that time and the city of High Point, around 30.

FOX8 sat down with Jay Guffey, the engineering supervisor for Greensboro’s capital improvements program, to figure out why they are getting so many breaks.

He says many of the city’s pipes are old and made from cast iron, which is a brittle material. The city doesn’t have the resources to fix or replace it all at once.

“We have 1,500 miles to take care of, that's a lot of pipe,” Guffey said. “We can't take care of it instantaneously.”

The city has a $10 million budget for water and sewage rehab. The goal is to get about one percent of the pipes in the city fixed or replaced each year.

“One percent of that is 15 miles,” Guffey said.

A water model is used to determine where the work needs to be done.

“When prioritizing we look at the age of the pipe, the material, capacity (is it big enough to serve what we need), quality and water flow availability,” Guffey said.

Guffey also said that compared to the state average number of water main breaks, the city of Greensboro is not doing so bad, although the numbers compared are from a few years ago.

The breaks are also impacting another division of water resources. Greensboro’s treatment plants have needed to produce around an additional three and a half million gallons of water per day in the last few days.

The division has even had to purchase extra water from Burlington and Reidsville.