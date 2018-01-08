North Carolina man allegedly sets house on fire while trying to warm frozen pipes

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — A house caught fire Saturday night after an elderly homeowner in North Carolina allegedly tried to heat up frozen pipes, according to WCTI.

Eastern Pines fire chief Gary Arnold says the man tried to warm up the pipes before he and his wife left the home.

When they returned to their Winterville home, it was on fire.

“When we got here, we had flames about 15 feet in the air,” Arnold said. “About 10 to 15 minutes later, we had it knocked down.”

First responders had a hard time getting to the scene because of the icy streets, but crews were able to eventually put the fire out.

BREAKING: Multiple crews responded to Winterville house fire. Fire is now out, thankfully no one was inside. More info on @wcti12 later pic.twitter.com/szkWKe69HC — Stephanie Brown WCTI (@StephanieC_B) January 6, 2018