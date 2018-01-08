× No injuries after apartment building in Kernersville catches fire on Monday

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Nobody was hurt after an apartment building in Kernersville caught fire on Monday.

Crews were called to Woodbine Apartments in the 400 block of Partridge Lane shortly before 2:30 p.m. and had the situation under control within about 15 minutes.

Thirty-two fire personal from multiple departments responded and arriving crews saw smoke coming from the upstairs.

An unknown number of people may be displaced, but nobody was inside at the time of the fire. Several people could be seen outside wrapped in blankets.

A cause of the fire has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.