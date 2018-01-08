Neighbors complain of damaged docks and boats due to drop in water levels at High Rock Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Neighbors living on the lake are dealing with damages of broken and docks and boats now that High Rock lakes levels are low.

According to the Cube Hydro Partners website, the High Rock Reservoir fell about 9.5 feet “ below full pond as generation increased in response to unusually high regional demand. Available inflow and required minimum downstream flows will influence the rate of refill, but the reservoir elevation should begin to increase this week.”

Neighbor Linda Gosselin said she plans to contact her insurance provider and was shocked at the view outside her door.

“I will be calling my insurance company because I don’t know what else to do . It’s not usable anymore,” Gosselin said. “When it goes back to float it’s already broken in half so we’ll just see where we go because this is a very expensive endeavor when you have to put in a pier.”

Mark Gross, the Vice President of Operations, said over the phone they usually notify residents of a level drop but the unexpected weather requires immediate attention.

He explains further in this email statement:

Cube Yadkin Generation is aware of the unfortunate impact the recent unprecedented cold weather and icing had on some of the water front property owners on High Rock Lake. In response to the high demand for electricity in the region resulting from the extremely cold weather, Cube Yadkin Generation operated the hydro facilities at maximum capacity while remaining within the FERC license mandated lake elevation restrictions.