Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surry County Schools, Mount Airy City Schools and Yadkin County Schools are operating on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday.

Click here to view FOX8’s closings and delays page, updated every five minutes.

Temperatures Monday night will be in the mid-30s and there will be patchy, light rain in the forecast with brief sleeting possible.

Mild temperatures return to the forecast on Tuesday with highs in the lower-50s.

Rain chances return to the forecast from Wednesday to Friday. Highs will climb to the low-60s for Friday.