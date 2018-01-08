Freezing rain possible on Monday — here’s the latest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As temperatures continue to stay below freezing, there's a chance for frozen precipitation later Monday afternoon.

Monday will begin with cloudy skies but a winter weather advisory is expected to be in effect around noon and by around 3 p.m., a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will be possible in the area. Freezing rain is possible between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

While the precipitation totals are expected to be small, any amount of freezing rain could cause some problems on the roads.

Piedmont-area schools have announced closings, delays, and early dismissals.

Stokes County Schools are closed on Monday, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County Schools are dismissing two hours early while Randolph County Schools and Alamance-Burlington Schools on are a 2-hour delay.

