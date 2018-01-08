Firefighters fighting fire at Trump Tower; 2 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Two people were injured after a fire broke out at Trump Tower Monday morning, according to PIX11.

The fire was reported by secret service members around 7 a.m. and started on the roof of the building.

Debris fell on a firefighter during the incident and an engineer using a fire extinguisher to try and stop the fire inhaled smoke, said FDNY Manhattan Borough Commander Roger W. Sakowich. Both sustained minor injuries, and the engineer refused aid.

President Donald Trump was not at the high-rise at the time of the fire.

Several people have taken to social media with pictures of the blaze:

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

JUST IN: FDNY responding to small fire at Trump Tower on 5th Avenue caused by an electrical box, fire officials say. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/i3wjSq1TCH — Derrick Rose (@WHAS11DRose) January 8, 2018

Trump tower on fire! pic.twitter.com/lUnpkc219J — Susan D. Ball (@SusanSball4) January 8, 2018

Trump tower on fire pic.twitter.com/mQgvpapw5U — Andy Constan (@constanandy) January 8, 2018