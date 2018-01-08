Father stabs family dog to death to save 1-year-old child

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts man allegedly stabbed his family dog to death after it attacked his one-year-old daughter, according to Boston 25.

The incident happened Sunday morning when a man heard screaming coming from the kitchen in his Falmouth home. He ran into the room and found his family dog mauling his daughter.

The man tried to pull the dog off but couldn’t.

So he went to get a gun to shoot the animal, but it wasn’t loaded. He then grabbed a knife and started stabbing the dog to death.

The girl was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital where she underwent several surgeries.

“She’s a cute little bunny,” said the child’s uncle, Ron Goulart. “Maybe a year old now. She’s very good. The dogs always got along with her, so I don’t know what happened.”

Police say the attack was unprovoked and the dog had no prior history of violence.