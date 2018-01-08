Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Emergency crews are on standby throughout Greensboro Monday night, waiting to respond to the reports of ice on the roads.

The City of Greensboro initially deployed 30 trucks equipped with plows, spreaders, and pounds of salt.

As the threat of ice decreased around 8:30 p.m., the city recalled some of those trucks, leaving a skeleton crew on the roads in case the ice hits.

“We always try to prepare for the worst. We’ll prepare tonight for it to be icy, so we’ll be cautious and prepared and looking for situations that could be potentially harmful," said Brandon Apple, an engineer with the Greensboro Fire Department.

Firefighters are have responded to more calls than usual on these below-freezing nights this year and they say tonight could be no exception.

“Accidents, obviously, at this time, can be more prevalent," Apple said. "People are not used to driving in those situations. They can’t see the ice at night. The roads get slick. So, during treacherous weather, we always see those kind of calls.”

If ice does settle on the city, the ice removal trucks will focus on clearing the busiest streets first, like Wendover Avenue, Battleground Avenue, Holdon Road, Gate City Boulevard and the downtown area.

They're the roads on which first responders heavily rely to get around Greensboro.

“As a fire engineer, I really appreciate what they do to take care of the roads and there’s a lot of times where we respond to roads and our roads are completely clear," Apple said.

Even if ice doesn't glaze over, firefighters say this afternoon's rain is making the roads slick. Emergency crews say they'll be driving carefully and they're asking you to do the same.

“I always try to err on the side of caution. Situations like tonight, I’ll slow down a lot. We can’t help anybody if we don’t get there," Apple.