Bob Buckley talks with retired Navy SEAL

Steve Nash had an unusual beginning in his life as a Navy SEAL.

After being sent to all kinds of training by the special forces of all the different military branches, he went to his assigned base on the west coast and, “I walked in, there were a couple of guys I knew there, I said, ‘What am I doing here?’ They said, ‘I can’t tell ya, it’s classified.’ ”

Welcome to the SEALs, which were created under President Kennedy – announced in the same speech in which JFK announced he wanted to send a man to the moon, hence, it got lost in that news – and stands for Sea, Air and Land … showing how they are trained to fight in any environment and format.

It was a small fraternity.

“During Vietnam, there were only 260 SEALs served from 1962 to 1972 in Vietnam,” says Nash. “And, out of that, 36 of them died.”

The other 24 retired during that time period.

But you wouldn’t know it – most of the folks who knew Steve Nash didn’t.

“My neighbors didn’t even know I was a SEAL,” he says. “They knew I was a frogman, that was it.”

Indeed, Nash volunteered for the Navy to be part of its underwater demolition team, a group from which the Navy chose many of its original SEALs.

It was also a quiet fraternity.

“I never had a shirt with a SEAL team trident on it, until 15 years after I was out of the Navy,” says Nash. “We didn’t wear T-shirts, we didn’t have tattoos.”

But he does have stories to tell, including about how he was treated when he got home.