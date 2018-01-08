American Red Cross helping more people this season, as more fires are being reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every time there's a call for help, the phone John Hughes carries sounds an alarm.

"We want to make sure their immediate emergency needs are met," said Hughes. "They have food, clothing and shelter, a place to stay."

Hughes is the Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Because of our recent deep freeze with temperatures in the single digits, fire departments have been responding to a lot of house fires.

When the flames are put out, that's when American Red Cross volunteers like Margaret Erga step in to help.

"I just went to a home yesterday," Erga said. "And the family started crying when we gave them the financial assistance."

The American Red Cross provides assistance when people are perhaps at their lowest point. And this winter season, a lot of demands have been placed on volunteers.

Normally, the American Red Cross gets about five calls a day for help. But with more house fires, so far, this month the Red Cross is averaging 12.5 calls a day.

"It can bother you, depending on the fire," said Erga. "The loss, something from your background, it does resonate with you sometimes with the clients."

But Erga said volunteers like her are able to overcome their mental and physical fatigue by thinking about the fire survivors they need to help.

"The reward for me is knowing that the family has some comfort and has some level of care that evening on what might be the worse day of their lives."

The Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross covers 11 counties. There has been at least one fire in every county.