FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Crews are battling a house fire in Forsyth County early Monday morning.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Chesterfield Road in Lewsiville. Crews say the fire is fully involved and flames are visible.

There were several people inside the home and they were able to escape.

Additional details are unknown.

