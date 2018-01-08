15-year-old ‘playing’ with shotgun accidentally killed South Carolina teen, deputies say

INMAN, S.C. — A 15-year-old is accused of accidentally shooting and killing another teen with a shotgun while playing with it, according to WHNS.

Deputies say the unnamed 15-year-old had gathered with several friends to smoke marijuana on Dec. 21. During the meeting, the teen was playing with what he believed to be an unloaded shotgun.

At some point, the teen pointed the gun at 16-year-old Quess Kyrone Rivera and pulled the trigger — shooting him in the chest.

“Tragically, the weapon was still loaded, and the round struck the victim, which ultimately caused his death,” deputies said.

The teen turned himself in on Friday and he was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.