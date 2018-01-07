Woman’s petition calling for justice for abused Davidson County dog continues to gain thousands of signatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – On Angie Allred's desktop computer are the words "Justice for Tank."

“[I’m] tired of these acts of animal cruelty here in Davidson County,” she said as she scrolled through her online petition.

Below those words is a picture of Tank, one of three pit bulls rescued more than a month ago at this home on Hargrave Street in Lexington.

This all started back November when a neighbor tipped off Lexington police. When officers arrived at the home on Hargrave Street they found three severely emaciated dogs.

Tank was in such bad shape, the dog had to be put down.

Wesley and Rayne Stevenson, the couple that lived at the home, were charged with felony cruelty to animals.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They are also charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

When Allred saw the images of Tank, she knew she had to do something.

“I didn't even see him in person, but when your story aired, I literally cried on and off for a couple of days and I thought I got to do something rather it works or not. I am going to try,” she said.

She says since our previous story back in November, highlighting her efforts, she's received an additional 4,000 signatures.

“11,600,” Allred said.

As for the two others found with tank, are named Karma and Skye.

The Davidson County Animal Alliance tells FOX8 karma is still sick, but recuperating at a veterinarian.

While Skye is with a foster family with plans to be adopted in the coming weeks.

Allred says she hopes her cries for justice are heard.

“Hopefully it'll be presented to the judge and the judge will see that Davidson County is tired of these acts of cruelty,” she said.

Allred says she has already sent over a copy of the petition to the District Attorney's Office.

The couple at the center of the animal cruelty charges are expected to be in court Monday.