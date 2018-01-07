Pet dog snatched by eagle found alive four miles away, reunited with family and safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOWMANSTOWN, Pa. – A pet dog that was snatched by an eagle was found alive four miles away and has since been safely reunited with her family.

WFMZ reported that Monica Newhard and her family had feared that they lost one of their four dogs when it happened Tuesday afternoon.

Zoey, an 8-pound dog, went outside to play in their Pennsylvania home when an eagle circled around, swooped down and snatched her up.

"Never were we looking or even thinking that our dog would be alive. It was dead,” Newhard said.

Two hours later and four miles away, Christina Hartman found Zoey in the road, cold and hardly moving.

Hartman took her home, fed and revived her and then went online, where she saw a social media post about a lost dog. She didn’t know the people, but recognized the dog instantly.

"I said to my friend Cindy, 'Omg, this is a miracle! There's a God!'” she said.

Zoey has since been reunited with her family.

"People are good, there is good in this world... and with everything going on in this world, you think no, there's not. And there really is,” Newhard said.