Faith Christian Academy in McLeansville will be closed Monday after a sprinkler main busted at the school and damaged the building

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. – Faith Christian Academy in McLeansville will be closed on Monday after a sprinkler main busted at the school and damaged the building.

The ceiling caved in at the three-story building and some desks and tables need to be replaced, according to Marchael Bullard, a school administrator.

Bullard said the school will need a temporary location for several weeks. He said there is currently so much water in the building, they can’t turn the electricity on.

The school is currently making plans for the coming weeks while the building is being repaired and dried.

About 100 students in pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade attend Faith Christian Academy.

