An arctic air mass will continue to keep the Piedmont in the deep freeze.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of around 32 degrees and cloudy on Sunday night with lows around 20 degrees.

Right now, it looks like Monday will begin with cloudy skies. But by Monday around lunchtime, there will be a light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will be possible across the mountains with sleet and freezing rain possible across Surry and Wilkes Counties.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, the wintry mix should change to a cold rain. While the precipitation totals will be small, any amount of freezing rain could cause some problems on the roads. So, we will continue to watch the weather on Monday for the western sections of the FOX8 viewing area.

The light rain will end Tuesday morning with clearing skies during the day. Tuesday will be a nice day with highs in the 50s. But the warm up will be brief.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower-30s and highs near 50 degrees. A rainy system will approach the region on Thursday. As the rain moves in, our temperatures will warm up.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-50s with highs in the upper-50s by Friday. Behind the rain, cooler air will move in. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper-40s.