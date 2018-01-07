× Randolph County Schools, Alamance-Burlington Schools on a 2-hour delay Monday

Randolph County Schools and Alamance-Burlington Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday.

Click here to view FOX8’s closings and delays page, updated every five minutes.

Right now, it looks like Monday will begin with cloudy skies. But by Monday around lunchtime, there will be a light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will be possible across the mountains with sleet and freezing rain possible across Surry and Wilkes Counties.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, the wintry mix should change to a cold rain. While the precipitation totals will be small, any amount of freezing rain could cause some problems on the roads. So, we will continue to watch the weather on Monday for the western sections of the FOX8 viewing area.