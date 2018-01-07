Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONWAY, S.C. – A man in South Carolina is giving a whole new meaning to "having a cold one."

WMBF reported that Tim McCoy chills his beer by keeping it on top of his frozen pool.

Someone recently took a picture of him cooling down his brew outside his house in Conway. The image was later posted to Facebook, leading to McCoy's phone ringing off the hook.

He says he came up with the idea because he was a little homesick.

"I'm from Indiana and I love to ice fish,” McCoy said. “That was my closest, next best thing to ice fishing. So, I figured I'd get up there, sit down and have me a beverage"

The outside temperature has been dropping into the lower-teens at night this weekend.

McCoy says the trick works, the frozen pool does keep his beer cold.