Nobody seriously hurt after vehicle hits fire hydrant in Greensboro on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Nobody was seriously hurt after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant Saturday afternoon in Greensboro, according to authorities.

Crews were called to the 3700 block of Randleman Road between Ritters Lake and Fox Ridge roads shortly after 4 p.m.

The vehicle hit a mailbox, then a fire hydrant then a speed limit sign and eventually ended up in a driveway, according to an officer on the scene.

No serious injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved. A cause of the crash has not been released.