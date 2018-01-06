× Mebane man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography from his home

MEBANE, N.C. – Alamance County deputies have arrested a Mebane man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Brian Michael Ross, 51, faces five felony charges related to child pornography possession and distribution after a search warrant was conducted at his home.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the sheriff’s office earlier this week about child pornography allegedly being sent and received from the suspect’s home.

Ross was arrested Friday and jailed in Alamance County under a $300,000 secured bond. He has court planned for Monday.