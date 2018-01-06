× Man wanted for beating girlfriend in Florida found hiding in the basement of his mother’s North Carolina home

CANTON, N.C. – A man wanted for beating his girlfriend in Florida was found hiding in the basement of his mother’s North Carolina home.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Aaron Rogers, 38, was arrested earlier this week after authorities found him in Canton, N.C.

Rogers is accused of beating his girlfriend in September, causing severe facial injuries, including a cracked eye socket and four broken bones in her nose, according to ClickOrlando.com.

The suspect escaped house arrest in September by removing his ankle monitor and jumping out of a second-story apartment balcony, according to the paper.

Rogers was arrested after authorities posted an image of the suspect to social media.

“Many of you exchanged Rogers’ picture on (Facebook) in an attempt to locate him. The power of social media is an awesome tool,” Holly Hill police said in a Facebook post announcing the suspect’s arrest.