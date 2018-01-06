× Man charged in 2016 shooting death of another man in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Alamance County deputies have arrested and charged a man in the shooting death of another man, which was previously believed to have been a target shooting accident.

Stephen Adrian Ferriell, 41, of Burlington, was arrested Friday and charged with one count each of obstruction of justice and voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Robert Nelson Gilley II.

Gilley died from a gunshot wound to the chest on November 5, 2016, according to a press release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ferriell was charged after an extensive year-long investigation.

The shooting occurred on Mount Vernon Church Road where the suspect and the victim were reportedly target shooting.

Initially, the shooting was reported to authorities as an apparent accident.

Investigators with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the FBI, including a crime scene reconstruction team. During the course of the investigation, the Office of the Alamance County District Attorney was consulted as the case progressed.

The suspect was charged following an investigation and jailed in Alamance County under a $500,000 secured bond.