Jerry Van Dyke, comedian who co-starred in hit '90s TV show 'Coach,' dies of heart failure at 86

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Comedy fans are mourning the loss of actor Jerry Van Dyke, who died Friday afternoon of heart failure in Arkansas at the age of 86, according to CNN.

Van Dyke was best known for playing the assistant coach on the hit TV comedy series “Coach,” which aired from 1989 to 1997.

He also made appearances on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” a classic sitcom named after Jerry Van Dyke’s older brother.

Jerry Van Dyke’s wife, Shirley Van Dyke, says she and her husband suffered a major car accident 2-and-a-half years ago and the comedian has never fully recovered from his injuries.