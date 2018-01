WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No injuries were reported after a vacant home caught fire in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem firefighters.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted video to Twitter on Saturday afternoon which shows large amounts of smoke coming from the home on Griffith Road.

No other information was immediately available.

Working house fire on Griffith Rd. Vacant house operating in defensive mode. #wsfire .145 pic.twitter.com/q0U9rKfZE1 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 6, 2018