× Carolina Panthers close to new deal for coach Ron Rivera, according to sources

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers have given coach Ron Rivera a 2-year contract extension, according to ESPN, citing a team official.

The Charlotte Observer reported that the two-year extension would be worth $15.5 million and go through the 2020 season.

The deal is expected to be finalized before the Panthers’ game at New Orleans on Sunday and could be announced Saturday.