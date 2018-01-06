× 11 people injured in crash involving three Tyson employee transport vans Saturday morning

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. – Eleven people were injured in a crash involving three Tyson employee transport vans Saturday morning in Wilkes County.

Crews were called to 421 southbound at Red White & Blue Road shortly before 6:15 a.m.

The victims were taken to Wilkes Regional Medical Center, according to Wilkes County 911 communications. Names and conditions have not been released.

Details about what caused the wreck were not immediately available.