Woman shot, killed in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The 22-year-old woman fatally shot in Greensboro early Friday morning has been identified, according to Greensboro police.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1700 block of Alexsandria Road around 1:50 a.m. after a neighbor called police to report gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found Janea Anjanea Denny suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were taken but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect has not been identified, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.