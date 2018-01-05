Woman delivers unexpected second baby

FREMONT, Mich. — A Michigan couple received quite the surprise when the first-time mother delivered an unexpected second child nearly an hour after the first birth, according to WZZM.

Nicole and Matt Ziesemer learned on Labor Day weekend that they were to become parents.

“This was my first pregnancy, and it was all new to me,” Nicole Ziesemer said.

The couple decided on a natural birth and decided to not do an ultrasound.

At 10:06 p.m. on Dec. 30, Blakely Faith Ziesmer was born. But when the doctor, Megan Forshee, went to check on the new mother, she found something unexpected — a little head.

“We thought she was joking and she was like, ‘I don’t lie about these things,’” Nicole Ziesemer said.

Matt Ziesemer said he was stunned, as the child was unexpected and his family was prepared for only one child.

But at 11:05 p.m., Cade Matthew Ziesemer was born.

Forshee said it’s an experience she “definitely will not forget.”