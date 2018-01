Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a person was shot in Greensboro early Friday morning, according to Greensboro police.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1700 block of Alexandria Road around 1:50 a.m. after reports of a shooting and found a person dead.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.