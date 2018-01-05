× Nobody hurt after truck overturns near Burlington intersection on Friday

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Nobody was hurt after truck overturned Friday afternoon in Burlington.

Willie Walker, of Burlington, was able to escape injury after a truck he said he was driving overturned near the intersection of Union Avenue and Rauhut Street.

Walker said the gas pedal stuck when he tried to turn off of Rauhut Street onto Union Avenue. He said he believes a load that consisted of 12 rolls of cloth in the trailer may have shifted.

A man helped him get out of the truck. Walker said he gives thanks to the Lord Jesus Christ that he wasn’t hurt.

Burlington police have Union Avenue closed at its intersection with Rauhut Street.