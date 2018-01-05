× No injuries, but 7 people displaced after fire destroys home in Burlington on Friday

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Nobody was hurt, but seven people were displaced after a house fire Friday afternoon in Burlington, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Crews were called to 409 Hood St. shortly before 1:20 p.m. where firefighters saw smoke coming out of the front door, according to Captain Jay Mebane with the Burlington Fire Department.

Three fire engines, one ladder truck, one squad and two battalion chiefs had the situation under control within about 20 minutes. There is no word on a cause.

Nobody was at home at the time, but five adults and two juveniles were displaced.

The house is uninhabitable and the American Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.