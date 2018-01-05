× Man sentenced to prison for fatal shooting during Winston-Salem home invasion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The last thing Jeremy Johnson did before he died April 16, 2016, was try to protect his sister and his girlfriend from the five men who had broken into his mother’s house, armed and demanding money, a Forsyth County prosecutor said. He told the men he knew where the money they were looking for was, even though no money existed.

And the last thing Tamara Harris heard from her brother was him crying out after gunshots were fired, Assistant District Attorney Ben White said.

“I never understood why such beautiful lives get taken for such stupid reasons,” White said in Forsyth Superior Court Thursday morning.

One of the five men who broke into that house, Shyheim Quadre Summerlin, 22, of Triangle Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

