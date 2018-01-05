× Man says stranger gave him unwanted massage at Charlotte’s airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man flying through Charlotte Douglas International Airport claims a stranger gave him an unwanted massage and then handed him a thank-you note, according to WSOC.

The Florida man told officers he was at the airport on Thursday when the man started rubbing his shoulders without his consent.

When the suspect was done, he handed the victim a “derogatory” note, in which he thanked the victim for the unwanted touching.

Authorities identified the suspect as 34-year-old Sherwin Shayegan.