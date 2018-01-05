Man gives his favorite waiter a car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- After seeing his favorite waiter walking to a bus stop, a Texas man went above and beyond and gave the man a car.

Edward Pollard posted on Tuesday a Facebook video of him presenting the car to the man.

Pollard wrote that the man, who he describes as being "a joy to be around," frequently serves him at the restaurant across from his office.

The post read, in part, "God has blessed me to own an extra car. A car that I rarely use unless there is an emergency. For Christmas God placed on my heart that I should give my extra car to this gentleman. So with the help of Elite Collision Center, we were able to get the car in great running order and detailed like new. I presented this car to him the day after Christmas and he was so appreciative."

Pollard hopes the post will inspire others to do the simple things every day as this New Year unfolds.

The video has more than 13,000 views and 1,100 likes.