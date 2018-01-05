× Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on flight

DETROIT — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Detroit Wednesday morning, according to WWJ.

The 22-year-old woman said she was asleep and awoke to a man sexually assaulting her. He allegedly unbuttoned her pants and blouse and had his hand down her pants.

The accused, Prabhu Ramamoorthy, initially told the FBI that he was in a deep sleep and wasn’t sure where he put his hands. He later changed his story, saying he might have undone the woman’s bra and “unzipped her pants part-way and put his finger in her pants.”

Rammamoorthy appeared in court on Thursday, and according to attorney Amand Jawad, he is from India.

He has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse.