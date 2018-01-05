× Man accused of robbing bank, using money to buy engagement ring

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of robbing a bank and using the money to buy his fiancee an engagement ring, according to the Journal-News.

Dustin Pederson, 36, is charged with robbing a bank in Trenton on Dec. 16, and according to Trent police Detective Sean Gill, records show he purchased a $4,500 engagement ring less than an hour after the alleged robbery.

Pedersen became a suspect after a man robbed another bank on Dec. 22. A woman called officers and said Pederson was seen on Facebook wearing identical hats to the robber in surveillance videos.

Pedersen has denied robbing any banks but admitted the surveillance photos of the robber look like him. Police also found gloves, hats and sunglasses they believe he wore in the robberies.

He is behind bars on a $250,000 secured bond.