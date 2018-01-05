Greensboro’s water resources crews may need more overtime funds if water main breaks continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Pipes are continuing to burst throughout the city of Greensboro.

As of noon, crews from the city’s water resources department responded to almost 30 locations since the beginning of the week, that’s when we first told you about the issue.

Mike Borchers is the assistant director for water resources. He says if these breaks continue as often as they are now, the department may need to more money to pay for overtime work.

The city budgeted $400,000 this year for overtime work starting in July. As of a few days ago, $240,000 has already been used.

Borchers says water resources could pull money from other budgets or tap into a reserve.

Right now, he says funding is not the department’s main concern. Crews want to get the work done as quickly as possible so that people who live or drive near these breaks don’t have any issues or delays.

Crews can work up to 16 hours a day.

Borchers says the breaks won’t stop until temperatures stabilize. If it starts to get warm, more water mains will likely break.