Forsyth County woman convicted of attempted human trafficking and child abuse gets at least 56 months in prison

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Forsyth County woman was convicted of attempted human trafficking and child abuse and sentenced to 56 to 80 months in prison.

Claudia Martinez Hernandez, 33, plead guilty to the charges by way of Alford Plea on Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court. She must also register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said Winston-Salem police were called on April 1, 2017 to a house on Meadowbrook Drive. Glanton said Hernandez called two children, one 14 and the other 15, derogatory names. She also threw one of the children, a girl, against a car window, causing a concussion, Glanton said.

The boy had marks on his forehead and around his eyes.

Hernandez was ordered to stay away from the children. But on April 6, 2017, Glanton said, Hernandez went to where the girl was living and demanded that she come out of the home. When the girl came out, she saw a man give money to Hernandez, Glanton said.

The man then grabbed the girl, took her to some nearby woods and raped the girl.