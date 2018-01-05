Family of 3 escapes Winston-Salem house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family of three escaped a house fire in Winston-Salem early Friday morning.
The fire started at about 3:40 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of South Main Street, according to Winston-Salem police. Firefighters say the fire started in the fireplace and spread to the attic.
The residents got out of the home and crews were able to rescue the family’s pets.
The house is not expected to be a total loss.
The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
36.099860 -80.244216