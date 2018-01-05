Entertainment center featuring bowling, billiards, arcade games and more coming to Four Seasons Town Centre mall in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Later this month, Round1 Bowling & Amusement will open its first North Carolina location at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.

The multi-entertainment center will offer bowling, billiards, arcade games, karaoke and food and drinks, among other features.

“I think it will provide shoppers the opportunity to stay longer, they can shop and then they can take their family inside Round1 and have a good time,” said Four Seasons Town Centre general manager Robia Gross.

The partnership between Round1 and Four Seasons Town Centre started about two years ago.

Round1 is a Japanese-based company with several entertainment centers throughout the United States.

A typical Round1 facility is about 50,000 square feet and found at a shopping mall.

With this being the first location for the state, the expectation is that it will be an attraction for people outside the Piedmont.

“We enjoy a lot of visitors from out of town, every year, all year long because of the convention center and we felt like it would be a nice addition for not only our Greensboro and neighboring city residents, but for our out of town visitors and guests,” Gross said.

Rhonda Williamson shops at the mall at least three times a month and says a place for family entertainment is needed in the area.

“We just have the food court here. It's really nothing to do for the kids, and for something like that you normally have to go to Charlotte,” she said.

Although Williamson is a frequent mall shopper, Benjamin Prickett admits he doesn’t come to a mall often because of the convenience of online shopping.

“There’s not a whole lot of people that are coming to the mall for the normal mall things, “he said.

Store closures and a decline in customers have hindered many shopping malls from being able to grow.

However, Prickett believes malls investing in features such as an entertainment center could provide a competitive edge to keep customers coming back.

FOX8 asked Gross if the addition had anything to do with a decline in customers.

She said that is not the case here.

The Four Seasons Town Centre location for Round1 is scheduled to open on Jan. 27.

Employment opportunities can be found by clicking here.