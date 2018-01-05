Deployed soldier travels across world for daughter’s birth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTEREY, Cali. -- A soldier deployed in Iraq took 10 flights, totaling more than 1,000 miles of flight time, to make it home for the birth of his baby girl in California, according to KSBW.

US Army Combat Engineer Francois Clerfe took advantage of a special policy that allowed him to return home for the delivery of his firstborn.

Clerfe traveled for two days and took seven planes with 10 connections to witness her birth. Little Julia was born on New Year’s Day and Clerfe made it home to Monterey just in time.

Clerfe will be able to stay home for 30 days and then he has another 10 days of paternity leave.

"You can’t explain, but inside of you, you're just jumping for joy,” Clerfe said. “That moment – having a first kid into the world the very first day of the new year – I think it's going to be a very good year."