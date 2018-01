× Crews respond to fire in Pleasant Garden

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. – Crews are on the scene of a fire in a pool house at a home in Pleasant Garden on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to 2711 Tabernacle Church Road shortly after 2 p.m. and are currently on the scene.

Information was not immediately available about a cause or any possible injuries.

A fire had closed down Tabernacle Church Road.

Fire department responding to a fire at 2711 Tabernacle Church Rd in Pleasant Garden. Road is closed. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/AVui3zftbE — Vinnie Boccanfuso (@VinnieBoccWGHP) January 5, 2018