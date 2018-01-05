× Country legend Mickey Gilley injured in crash

PASADENA, Texas — Country music legend Mickey Gilley is recovering after being injured in a car crash on Wednesday, according to KTRK.

Gilley and his son were driving on U.S. 59 when another vehicle crossed in front of them at an intersection. His son, who was driving, swerved to avoid the vehicle and their car flipped.

“It was like slow motion,” Gilley said. “The unbelievable feeling you get when you know you’re going to hit something and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Gilley, who says the air bags never deployed, suffered a broken ankle and fractured shoulder.

He remembers his son cutting him out of his seatbelt. He was photographed in a red jacket after he was rescued.

“At 81, I’m very lucky. When I open my shows now, I tell the people I just turned 81, I hope I look like I’m 50. I walk like I’m 90,” Gilley said. “So I’m gonna be walking like I’m 100 now, with this boot on my left leg.”