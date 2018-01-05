About 20 Winston-Salem senior living facility residents displaced by burst sprinkler pipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- About 20 residents of a Winston-Salem senior living facility were displaced Friday afternoon after a sprinkler pipe burst, according to Winston-Salem Fire Department officials.

A sprinkler pipe burst and caused water damage and a ceiling collapse at Forsyth Court, located at 2945 Reynolda Road.

About 30 rooms were affected on three floors in one wing of the facility.

No one was injured.

The residents will be relocated to other unaffected rooms within the Forsyth Court facility.

Water has been shut off to the sprinkler system until repairs can be made.