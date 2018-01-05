× 4th arrest made after break-ins at Reidsville homes, schools

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police have arrested a fourth suspect after a series of break-ins, according to a news release.

Logan Graves was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Jonathan David Tomaro was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools.

Paul Ryan Bolen and Zachary Alexander Perdue were arrested on Dec. 29. Bolen was charged with three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Perdue was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny.

Reidsville police said the break-ins happened at local residences, two Reidsville schools, a church and the local golf course.

Graves’ bond was set at $5,000.