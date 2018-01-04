‘Y’all going to die today’: Waffle House employee attacked by customers over thermostat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDOVA, Tenn. -- A Waffle House employee in Tennessee was attacked by several customers over a thermostat, according to WMC.

The brawl happened at a Waffle House in Cordova Tuesday afternoon when two adults and a teen walked into the restaurant and asked that the temperature is turned down. When the 21-year-old worker said she would tell her manager, one of the women didn't like the answer and punched her.

A woman who shot video of the incident said you could hear one of the women say, "Y'all going to die today."

The fight continued a short time longer as employees tried to get them out of the restaurant.

The employee was not seriously injured during the attack.

"I think it’s crazy that she this happened to her,” the woman who shot the video said. “I mean, just an employee trying to make a living."