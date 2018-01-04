Woman serves lunch to more than 100 kids after snow storm closes schools

AMHERST, Ohio — An Ohio woman went above and beyond to provide free lunch to unprivileged students after winter weather canceled school, according to The Chronicle.

Amy Price came up with a plan to help Wednesday morning after she received a call from her son’s school about being canceled.

Price posted on her Facebook page, “If you live in the Lorain County area, and your kids depend on school-provided breakfast and lunch to be able to eat today and they do not have school, please inbox me. Someone from my company will drop off some items for you.”

By 1 p.m., Price’s post had been shared 450 times and she had a list of more than 100 children who were in need of a meal.

Price and her family then delivered cheeseburgers and fries from a local McDonald’s to those who needed them.

“I wasn’t expecting the response to be what it was,” Price told the newspaper. “I knew there was some need in the community. This opened my eyes to the amount. I think I was really naïve to the level of need in this community.”