Woman 8 months pregnant shot twice in Thomasville, authorities searching for shooter

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A woman who is 8 months pregnant was shot twice in the chest in Thomasville.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded Wednesday to Myrtle Drive in Thomasville in regards to a shooting investigation.

Upon arrival, deputies located 21-year-old Haley Causey with apparent gunshot wounds to her chest area.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, although Causey’s father, Christopher Teal, tells FOX8 she is not doing well and may never walk again. The woman is on a breathing tube and had her spleen and possibly other organs removed, he said.

Officials tell FOX8 the baby was born via Caesarean section and is in stable condition. The boy, named Grayson, is in an incubator and having some trouble breathing, his grandfather said.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Detectives are currently looking for a lone shooter, Joshua Caleb Norman, 18, of Lexington reference a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The Sheriff’s Office says three people came by the woman and her boyfriend’s apartment allegedly trying to borrow money before an argument occurred and the shots were fired. Causey apparently was trying to push the gunman out of a room.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105 and speak with Detective J Todd.

