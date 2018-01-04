× Three men and a juvenile accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three men and a juvenile are accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in High Point.

Cameron D. Harris, 20; Kent L. Fox, 20, and Nhanjai D. Lindsay, 18, all of Greensboro, faces charges, according to a High Point police press release.

Harris, Fox and Lindsay were arrested and originally charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Sorrell Court at about 4:45 a.m. on a call of a larceny from a motor vehicle.

An officer found the suspects’ vehicle in the area and the suspects were taken into custody.

A 14-year-old juvenile was also arrested and charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

All three offenders were jailed in Guilford County and have court planned for next month. The juvenile offender was charged with a juvenile petition and released to an adult.

After the suspects were arrested, officers searched the area of Sorrell Court, Firethorn Drive and Flannery Lane and found several vehicles that had been broken into by the offenders, according to police.

The suspects were then charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle on Tuesday, while still in jail.

The 14- year-old juvenile was charged with a juvenile petition with six additional counts of felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle as well.